Former WWE star now works at Disney’s Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

WWE is often dubbed as the land of opportunities as it is one of the biggest sports entertainment companies in the world. However, the life of a superstar doesn't stop after their release. It was recently found that former NXT star Kona Reeves is now working at Disney’s Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

In 2014, Noah Gregory Kekoa Haaheo Pang-Potjes (Kona Reeves) signed with the company and worked in the developmental brand. He worked with the company for several years as Kona Reeves and worked with several top stars of the brand during his tenure with the company.

In 2021, Reeves was released from the company. He later made a few appearances for the independent circuit before stepping away from wrestling. Recently, it was found that Reeves is currently working at Disney Studios' Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Check it out here:

He now works as a German Mechanic in the amusement show. Meanwhile, Indiana Jones 5: Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford, is set to release at the end of June 2023.

WWE NXT is headed to Battleground at the end of May

WWE's developmental brand made a huge statement after the success of NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. New champions were crowned and new faces emerged at the top of the card after the event.

After losing the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker turned heel and attacked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The two top stars of NXT are set to meet each other once again at NXT Battleground after WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women's Championship and left the brand as she was drafted to Monday Night RAW. A tournament has begun to determine a new champion.

Corda Jade, Roxxane Perez, Taya Valkyrie, or Tiffany Straton could end up winning the vacant title at the upcoming premium live event. More matches will be announced for the show in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

