Former WWE star officially signs TNA contract almost 9 years after initial debut

WWE and TNA have made several headlines together in recent months. The two promotions had almost zero interaction over the years until their working relationship launched last year, but talents did go back and forth between the companies. Now, a familiar face from WWE has officially signed a TNA contract after recently making a surprise return.

McKenzie Mitchell debuted for TNA in May 2016 as a backstage interviewer after a few years in broadcasting. She found success in the company but ultimately left, signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2019 to work as a digital host, live event host, and backstage interviewer. She was surprisingly released on December 1, 2023.

Now, McKenzie Mitchell has returned to the Nashville-based promotion and signed a new contract. The 30-year-old returned to the company at Genesis on January 19 as a backstage interviewer. Officials just confirmed today that Mitchell has signed a deal.

After wearing a few different hats with WWE, Mitchell brings more experience and a wider array of skills with her for this run with TNA. Whether she'll resume her old duties or shoulder an expanded workload remains to be seen.

McKenzie Mitchell is married to WWE commentator

McKenzie Mitchell met her husband while working with World Wrestling Entertainment. She is married to NXT's Vic Joseph.

Mitchell and Joseph tied the knot in Italy in early October 2022. He took to Instagram on Valentine's Day with a special message and a photo from their wedding.

"Thank you @mckenzienmitchell for your love and support! You push to dream bigger and inspire me to be better. #HappyValentinesDay to my better half [heart emoji]," Vic Joseph wrote.

Joseph joined his current employer in May 2017 to do commentary on Main Event. He has worked on 205 Live, NXT UK, RAW, and SmackDown and has been the NXT lead since August 2020.

