Released WWE star teases return to rival promotion

WWE dominates the pro wrestling world, but these days, multiple promotions are trying to compete, and that means more jobs for free agents.

McKenzie Mitchell announced her release on December 1 of this year. She was hired in September 2019 to work various roles in NXT and on the main roster while also hosting a few WWE Digital shows. However, the 29-year-old began her wrestling career as an on-screen personality and interviewer for TNA from May 2016 to January 2019.

Mitchell recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and was asked about possibly returning to TNA ahead of its big rebranding next month. The former WWE Now host commented on how a return to her first wrestling employer would be a homecoming.

"I think it’d be a homecoming because I was there for four years and it’s where I started, so it would kind of come back around. We’ll see," she said. [H/T to RingsideNews]

Mitchell met her husband while working for the Stamford-based sports entertainment juggernaut. The former co-host of The Bump and NXT's Vic Joseph announced their engagement in November 2021 and then tied the knot in October 2022.

McKenzie Mitchell on how she really feels about WWE release

The departure of McKenzie Mitchell came as a surprise to many as she was seen as one of the top talents on the WWE Digital and on-air team.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in the same interview, the 29-year-old looked ahead to the future and said the release was a blessing. Mitchell also revealed the support she's received.

"I'm good, I think once the dust has settled, it's a blessing. I know that there are so many new beginnings and I'm excited to see what's to come in the future. The outreach and the support that I've gotten from friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, production, staff executives in WWE, the fans most importantly... it's been insane," she said.

Mitchell also reflected on why she became so emotional when her release was announced more than three weeks ago.

It remains to be seen if Mitchell will return to TNA, but it looks like her pro wrestling career will continue as her first post-release booking has been announced. She is also staying busy with non-wrestling projects, including her own "Headline by MM" jewelry brand that was launched this past summer.

