“See you in April” - Released WWE superstar shares major announcement

Earlier this month, it was revealed that McKenzie Mitchell had been released from her role on WWE NXT.

Mitchell was the latest in a long line of releases following the Endeavor merger and has since shared several updates about her plans post-release.

Earlier today, the former WWE star revealed that she was set to be part of WrestleCon in April after the event organizers announced that she had joined their ranks and would be part of the show in Philadelphia from April 4th to 7th.

Mitchell was a well-liked superstar backstage in NXT and even met her future husband Vic Joseph whilst working as part of developmental. Despite this and the fact that she was pushing herself to the next level in NXT, Mitchell was still released by the company at the beginning of December.

McKenzie Mitchell isn't the only former WWE Superstar to reveal big plans this week

Several former Superstars saw their non-compete clauses expire earlier this week which means that they are now able to work for any other promotions.

Their 90-day non-compete clauses ended last week and now the likes of Top Dolla, Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, Mansoor, and Mace have announced their return to Independent wrestling shows.

There are several stars that have been linked with a move to AEW now that they are free to sign for other promotions, whilst the likes of Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans following her departure have started their own premium content sites.

Whilst WWE has released a number of stars in recent months, they have also welcomed back CM Punk and several months ago the company announced the signing of Jade Cargill. The former AEW star is expected to debut in The Royal Rumble.

