'She could be my cousin' - Former WWE star is open to managing Raquel Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez is open to the idea of returning to the company and managing SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez. The idea stems from both parties sharing the very same last name.

Ricardo Rodriguez is best known during his time with WWE as the personal ring announcer and manager for Alberto Del Rio. Since his departure from the company, the Mexican-American star has been a mainstay on the independent circuit. He has told Sportskeeda in the past that he's tried to step away from professional wrestling far too many times but keeps coming back.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rodriguez expressed his desire to manage Raquel Rodriguez. When asked who he'd like to align with from the current crop of talent, the former star wanted to stick with his 'Latino brothers and sisters':

"And on SmackDown, or RAW, or WWE, I'd say either Raquel Rodriguez. For obvious reasons. She could be my cousin. I don't know. My sister. I don't know. Or Los Lotharios. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo. Those would be my picks right now. I mean I would love to work with Rey [Mysterio] again. I would love to work with Rey. But he doesn't need me. Rey is Rey. Rey is one of a kind," Rodriguez said. [8:06 - 8:33]

Check out the entire interview by clicking on the video embedded below:

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez is a hot ticket on the indie circuit right now

Fans in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are in for a treat on August 20. Former World Wrestling Entertainment stars Fandango, Santino Marella, and Alberto El Patron will join Rodriguez for an event like none other.

If that wasn't enough, Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will join the party as well to make the night even grander.

It certainly promises to be a grand event as fans can witness some of their favorite former WWE talent take to the ring.

What do you think of a potential Ricardo Rodriguez and Raquel Rodriguez pairing? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use a quote from this article in your esteemed publication, please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far