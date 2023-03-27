Former WWE star open to returning to the ring after 12 years

Former WWE star Nigel McGuinness recently stated that he was open to returning to the squared circle sometime down the line if things went well.

McGuinness was forced to retire as an in-ring competitor in 2011 due to several medical complications. He was a tremendous worker in his days, with his rivalry with Bryan Danielson in ROH being the stuff of legends.

Post his retirement, McGuinness joined WWE as a broadcaster in 2016. He was shown the door from the global juggernaut after a six-year tenure on October 22 last year.

Appearing on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Nigel McGuinness spoke about the possibility of returning to the ring.

The 47-year-old explained that though he wasn't sure if he could compete again, he wasn't ruling anything out. The former WWE star accepted that a part of him wanted to have a final go inside the ring before he hung up the boots for good.

"That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it? Yeah, everybody’s asked me that as soon as I went my separate ways from WWE," said Nigel. “I can’t give a definitive answer other than to say that I certainly feel my strengths at this point in my life or in other aspects of the industry, but I wouldn’t rule it out 100% either, you know? There’s always that part of you that wants to have that final moment, but sometimes, cooler and smarter heads have to prevail." [H/T -Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Nigel McGuinness cited the example of WWE legends like Edge and Lita

Furthermore, McGuinness also mentioned WWE legends like Edge, Lita, and Trish Stratus, who came out of retirement after a long time away from the ring.

He explained how they had a great influence on the newer generation of performers who got to pick their brains while working with them.

"So it’s a cliche, of course, just to say ‘never say never.’ We’ve seen a lot of people, Edge, Lita, Trish, a lot of people come back and have really really good matches, have a really positive influence on the industry, and in a way are able to help the next generation. I think that’s fantastic. So only time will tell, John, what really happens from here. I’ve got a lot of strings to my bow, and I’m getting ready to fire,” added McGuinness. [H/T -Fightful]

nigel mcguinness @McGuinnessNigel

eventbrite.com/e/celebration-… Huge moment for me - years in the making - very limited availability - super excited to see everyone there - next Thursday Mar 30th - 8pm - Illusion Magic Lounge Santa Monica Huge moment for me - years in the making - very limited availability - super excited to see everyone there - next Thursday Mar 30th - 8pm - Illusion Magic Lounge Santa Monicaeventbrite.com/e/celebration-…

Away from the business, Nigel McGuinness is slated to perform a magic show during WrestleMania weekend in Santa Monica.

Do you see McGuinness ever returning to the ring again? Let us know your comments section below.

