Former WWE star opens up on an entire bar "laughing their butts off" at infamous match

Fans have heard some great stories from WWE stars touring to entertain fans over the years. One such story recently came from ex-WWE referee Nick Patrick.

Patrick had a good run in WWE, where he joined in 2001 to officiate matches. His stint with the promotion came to an end in 2008. Before joining WWE, he was part of WCW, where he had an infamous match with Chris Jericho.

Following the contest, they went on a German tour where they couldn’t find tour buses. Therefore, they were hooked up with drivers who drove them around, and Patrick was paired with Booker T to share a car.

Narrating the story on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Patrick said that they went out to look for a bar to have a few drinks. While they were there, the infamous match between him and Jericho came up on Sports Network.

"It was me and Booker T and our driver. And we went to all these different towns and it was fun. It was hey, but let’s stop here, where can we eat? We wanted a good bar. It was a lot of fun. So anyway, it was the last day of the tour. And we all kind of gotten to know our drivers a little bit and everybody got to let their hair down and drink because we didn't have to go anywhere. Last night, you know, last show was over. And we're in the bar and all of a sudden on the damn Sports Network on the bar that match comes on," Patrick said.

He added that the drivers and the rest of the bar went wild while watching the match. They gave him a good round of applause when it was all over, and it was a great experience for him.

"And we're all in there hammering getting drunk. And now these drivers of the cars they're like haha! They hadn’t seen it yet, right. And man, those that whole bar went wild man, they were laughing their butts off at me every time I'd make it one of them on faces or I do something. I made a lot of my mean faces that they popped for me, man. And at the end of it. They all gave me the round of applause at the end. And we all drank a beer to it. It was really a cool experience. But the match itself was so much fun. And Chris is so good and so smooth. And like I said I knew back then he was gonna be a big star. And then he did and still is.”

Patrick predicted that Chris Jericho would become a big star, and that’s exactly what ended up happening. He had a great run in WWE, followed by some other promotions leading up to his AEW run.

Ex-WWE referee Nick Patrick also revealed that he was smoking too much before his match against Chris Jericho

Nick Patrick got his match against Chris Jericho after siding with New World Order (nWo) and allowing them to get tainted wins over their opponent. Jericho had one arm tied behind his match for the contest.

The two men went against each other at the World War 3 pay-per-view on November 24, 1996. Their match lasted for 13 minutes and allowed Patrick to get some moves in and take some bumps before Y2J ultimately won the contest.

In his talk with Chris Van Vliet, the ex-WWE referee said that he was out of shape during his match and had been smoking too much. Still, he managed to have some fun in the ring and enjoyed his time.

"I wasn’t in shape either man. I tried to start working out a little bit, back then I smoked cigarettes, I’m an idiot, right? But I smoked cigarettes and stuff back then man, and I had to go out there. I got going 13 minutes live with a kid like Jericho, we will have one hand tied behind his back, you gotta go a little bit," the ex-WWE referee said.

Full interview with Nick Patrick will be up tomorrow! Chris Jericho beats Nick Patrick with one arm tied behind his backFull interview with Nick Patrick will be up tomorrow! Chris Jericho beats Nick Patrick with one arm tied behind his backFull interview with Nick Patrick will be up tomorrow! 🙌 https://t.co/j37K46DWtf

Nick Patrick was one of the most entertaining referees in the ring. He had a good run with WWE that lasted nearly eight years. Meanwhile, Jericho is still fighting in some big matches in AEW and has won the top title of the promotion.

Do you think more referees should have matches in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

