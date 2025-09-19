Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux discusses his first wrestling crush - "That relationship is very rare to find" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux recently spoke about his wrestling crush. The star is one of the top up-and-coming talents in the wrestling business.
Parker Boudreaux had a steady run in NXT as Harland. He also worked in other major wrestling promotions such as AEW and MLW. The star started in the business at a very young age, and WWE quickly recognized his potential, signing him to a deal. He was singled out by Hall of Famer Paul Heyman as the next big thing in the wrestling business.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Parker Boudreaux mentioned that he enjoyed watching the chemistry between Miss Elizabeth and Macho Man Randy Savage. The star pointed out that the two seemed to have a great relationship, with Randy taking her everywhere that he went. Parker pointed out that the relationship reflected very well on TV and made Elizabeth his first wrestling crush.
"Umm, that's a good one. I don't know. I wasn't like going crazy for anybody. That's a good question. You got me off guard on that one." He stated, "Maybe Elizabeth. Just because I loved how Randy and their relationship - like he would take her everywhere. That relationship is very rare to find. So I'll probably say Elizabeth just because the relationship they had was just elite. You know what I mean, just from the outside looking in. Traveling everywhere and him spoiling her. So I'll probably say Elizabeth. That would be cool."
During the discussion, Parker Boudreaux also spoke about his relationship with WWE star Bron Breakker. He revealed that they had a good time together. He noted that although they haven't caught up in a while, the two stars are still best buds.
