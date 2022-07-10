"I'm very pumped about it"- Former WWE star comments on being a part of Ric Flair's Last Match event (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) shared his thoughts on being a part of Ric Flair's Last Match event.

The Nature Boy will don his wrestling boots for one last time at the upcoming Starrcast V event. In a tweet on June 28, Starrcast confirmed that Killer Kross would also be a part of the show. He will face Davey Boy Smith Jr on July 31.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kross stated that although he doesn't have a close relationship with Flair, he is stoked to be a part of the event.

"I don't think it's gonna hit me until the day of [match] when I actually see the audience and I see Ric [Flair] backstage. I haven't seen him in a few months. I don't have a very strong rapport with him, but like on a hello basis. Ric was always very cool to me, to everybody."

The Herald of Doomsday added that shows like these are career-defining, and he is pumped to perform there:

"The sentimental value of being on a show like that is kind of hard to put into words. It's a time and place to put your best work out there, not just for the audience, but for the contributions that they're getting in the business. There are a lot of people in the industry with the amount of enthusiasm and the effort of passion they put forth, it secured jobs for people after that. So it just feels very cool and I'm very pumped about it." (From 1:03 to 1:47)

Several former WWE stars are advertised for Ric Flair's Last Match event

Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. won't be the only former WWE stars at Starrcast V. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax), and Tyler Breeze have also been announced for Ric Flair's Last Match event, though it's unknown if they will be competing in matches.

Six matches have been announced for the event so far, with Josh Alexander defending the IMPACT World Championship against Jacob Fatu being a huge attraction. Meanwhile, Ric Flair's opponent is yet to be revealed.

