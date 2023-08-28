Former WWE star pitched to be repackaged as Dude Love

Mick Foley famously competed as three different characters in WWE, popularly known as the 'Three Faces of Foley': Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind. In a recent interview, Colt Cabana recalled how he wanted to perform as Dude Love while working alongside Foley on WWE's main roster.

Cabana, who now works for AEW and Ring of Honor, was part of WWE's developmental system in 2007 and 2008. He once pitched an idea to get involved in a rivalry between Edge and Foley. As part of the storyline, he would have wrestled as Dude Love while fellow developmental star Kizarny would have become Cactus Jack.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Cabana said the trio could have feuded with Edge, Curt Hawkins, and Zack Ryder:

"It would be Mick Foley as Mick, me as Dude Love, and then Kizarny as Cactus Jack. My whole pitch was like, 'We'll wrestle the whole matches, they don't have to do anything on house shows. We'll do all the work and they just come in for the hot tag.' That way we still present them as the huge stars but we're their crutches." [29:30 – 29:54]

In 2006, Edge famously defeated Foley in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22. WWE briefly revisited the rivalry when The Rated-R Superstar attacked his former rival on the August 1, 2008, episode of SmackDown. A month later, Foley left the company due to frustrations over his commentary role.

Why Colt Cabana never became Dude Love

Before pitching the Edge vs. Mick Foley idea, many of Colt Cabana's storyline suggestions had already been dismissed by WWE management.

Cabana believes the return of the Cactus Jack and Dude Love gimmicks might have been approved had Foley known about the idea:

"I was always sad that I never got that [idea] to Mick. I remember that Hawkins and Ryder, they pitched it to Edge before they pitched it to the office, and Edge liked it, so he went to the office and fought for it." [29:57 – 30:10]

Cabana, known in WWE as Scotty Goldman, debuted on SmackDown as a singles competitor in August 2008. He received his release in February 2009 shortly after losing a match against Umaga.

