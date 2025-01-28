Former WWE star pitches return after 5 years at the Royal Rumble

A former WWE Superstar suggested that he return to the company after five years at Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran also tagged Triple H in his message today on social media.

Heath Slater has not competed in a match with the promotion since July 2020. Drew McIntyre defeated his former 3MB stablemate in a squash match on WWE RAW.

Slater took to social media today to pitch his return to the company during this weekend's Men's Royal Rumble match. He tagged the company and Triple H in his message, which you can check out in his Instagram post below.

"Hit My Music!!" he wrote.

Drew McIntyre confronted Paul Heyman last night on RAW and stated that he would be coming after CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre also picked up a victory over Sami Zayn in the main event of last night's show.

Heath Slater pitches the return of a popular WWE faction

Wrestling veteran Heath Slater recently suggested that Triple H bring back the Nexus faction.

The Nexus faction had an explosive debut in 2010, brutally attacking John Cena. However, the group failed to capitalize on the momentum and was eventually disbanded after a disappointing run on the main roster.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm last year, the 41-year-old discussed his time in the faction and made a pitch for the group to return to the company. Heath Slater stated that The Game should think about reuniting the faction on WWE television 14 years later.

"What really blows my mind about Nexus is that we were together for what, eight, nine months? People still talk about it 14 years later. Come on, man, listen, WWE, Hunter, think about it, baby. We're not boys no more. We're men. Imagine if we came back." [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Royal Rumble 2025 will air live this Saturday night, and major stars are scheduled to compete at this year's event. Only time will tell if Heath Slater ever gets the chance to return to the company down the line.

