Heath Slater returns on WWE RAW and challenges Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was in for an emotional surprise on this week's RAW.

Dolph Ziggler continued his mind games and incited Drew McIntyre even further this week by involving Heath Slater.

Drew McIntyre didn't expect this swerve

April 15, 2020 is regarded by many as one of the darkest days in WWE history. The company either released of furloughed more than 30 talents including Superstars, referees, and other backstage personnel. Heath Slater was one such person who was let go by Vince McMahon and co.

Slater made his return on the opening segment of this week's RAW and challenged Drew McIntyre to a match, one that the latter wasn't willing to go forward with. Heath Slater would incite the WWE Champion by hitting him twice and McIntyre eventually accepted. However, it was a short affair as McIntyre delivered the Claymore Kick to pick up a quick win.

Dolph Ziggler plays mind games with Drew McIntyre by bringing Heath Slater back

Tonight's edition of the Red brand started with a verbal exchange between McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler with the duo set to face off at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

The Showoff took shots at McIntyre by stating that the former wasn't the only person whom he left behind in his quest for the WWE Championship. Ziggler then invited Drew's former 3MB stablemate and real-life friend Heath Slater to the ramp and the duo made their way to the ring.

Slater then cut an emotional promo stating how he was there for McIntyre when he was fired by WWE all those years back but Drew never returned the favor. Heath Slater would then demand a match from the Scottish Terminator and the latter would eventually oblige.

McIntyre quickly wrapped up the match and walked away but Ziggler then started berating Slater for failing to make use of his opportunity, eventually laying his hands of the released Superstar.

The segment ended with McIntyre rushing outside and chasing Ziggler away. The WWE Champion then hugged it out with Slater in the middle of the ring to bring an emotional segment to a conclusion.

As far as the future of Heath Slater is concerned, he was wearing a t-shirt with the words "Free Agent" on it, so this certainly looks like a one-off appearance on his part.