Former WWE star plans to use Sister Abigail again as a tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt used Sister Abigail as a finisher during his time in WWE. In a recent interview, Sinn Bodhi said he plans to perform the move again after using it at a show shortly after Wyatt's tragic passing.

Bodhi, formerly known as Kizarny in WWE, named his double-arm DDT move "Tallulah Belle" as a tribute to his sister who passed away. The 50-year-old used to have a good relationship with Wyatt. However, they fell out after Bodhi accused the three-time world champion of basing the Sister Abigail move on Tallulah Belle.

On Jake Roberts' The Snake Pit podcast, Bodhi revealed his regret at never making amends with Wyatt. The former WWE star also said he "felt peace" after recently performing Sister Abigail:

"I wrestled these two young students at my Future Stars of Wrestling school in Vegas at a school show, which I really never do, and I just walk up to them and I said, 'One of you two can argue about who's taking Abigail tonight. See you f*****s in the ring.' And that's how that went. And I did it and I tell you, from the moment that I did it, my brain felt peace," Bodhi stated. [6:53 – 7:14]

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away on August 24 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

How fans reacted to Sinn Bodhi's Bray Wyatt tribute

Sister Abigail was one of the most creative finishers in WWE history. Bray Wyatt used to kiss his opponent on the forehead before twisting their body around and slamming them face-first into the ring canvas.

Fans gave Sinn Bodhi positive feedback after his recent use of Sister Abigail, prompting him to consider adding it to his regular move set:

"I was received with nothing but, 'Man, that was really sweet. That was respectful. That looked good on you. You should keep doing that. He was your kid.' All this kinda stuff. It just got me thinking, I got peace doing it, so I think I might [continue to perform Sister Abigail]." [7:49 – 8:04]

Bodhi clarified that he does not plan to use Sister Abigail all the time, but he would like to continue performing it to honor Wyatt.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Snake Pit and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star