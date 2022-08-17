"There could be a lot of backlash" - Former WWE star sends heartfelt message to Vince McMahon, comments on possible reason his sudden departure

Vince McMahon retired from WWE after a wave of allegations regarding potential misconduct. $19.6 million in payments have been discovered so far and the company has announced that they will be revising their accounts going back to 2019. Stephanie McMahon has taken over as co-CEO while Triple H heads creative.

Former WWF star Bushwhacker Luke of the legendary tag-team The Bushwhackers was recently a guest on WSI Wrestling. Luke sent a message to Vince McMahon thanking him for the success he found in his career.

He also commented on Vince McMahon's retirement, predicting that McMahon had possibly stepped down before more things come to light:

I've got to thank Vince for my career. I wouldn't be doing this now if it wasn't for WWE. NWA and all the other stuff before WWE, I was a wrestler, come to WWE and I became a celebrity, you know what I mean? It's a different work, a different walk of life and it's a different level where people know you from all walks of life. With NWA they know he's a wrestler. I can never knock Vince McMahon, he was good to us. The situation today, why he's not there, I think he got out before a lot of things come out to the public. It could be a lot. I don't know but but there could be a lot of backlash out of the situation. [ 1:05 to 1:56]

Liv Morgan on Stephanie McMahon taking over as WWE CEO from Vince McMahon

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

During the interview, she addressed Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO following her father's retirement. Morgan said that she believes Stephanie McMahon heading the company can only be good for women's wrestling:

"Of course, I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys." H/T Sportskeeda

Many fans and critics alike have been positive since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon. One person who isn't buzzing over Triple H's creative direction is former WWE writer Vince Russo. You can check out what Russo had to say about Triple H following this week's Monday Night RAW HERE.

