Former WWE star promises to put the "final nail in the coffin" following huge announcement from Ava

A former WWE superstar promised to put a final nail in the coffin after NXT General Manager, Ava, made a massive announcement regarding October 7th, and it was a chilling warning.Lately, on WWE NXT, there has been a huge invasion that has taken place, with TNA superstars appearing on the brand. While the NXT-TNA partnership isn't exactly a secret, things have taken an ugly turn, with TNA talent believing that they are the superior brand and that they are being disrespected. With two WWE stars holding the two top TNA Titles (Trick Williams as World Champion, Kelani Jordan as Knockouts Champion), it's hard not to understand why they feel that way.Ava announced that on October 7th, there will be a big show titled &quot;Invasion&quot;, where NXT and TNA stars will go head-to-head. Former WWE star and current TNA star Mustafa Ali tweeted out vowing to put the final nail in the coffin in this war:One of the other big matches that Ava announced was The Hardy Boyz vs Darkstate, with a title-for-title, winner-takes-all stipulation. It's going to be huge, and it'll also be interesting to see what Mustafa Ali does.This Tuesday, on the episode of NXT after No Mercy 2025, the two authority figures of WWE and TNA will be sitting down to finalize their respective teams. Apart from the aforementioned Hardy Boyz-DarkState match, there is expected to be a Survivor Series-like Elimination Challenge.It's going to be really interesting to see how all of this plays out, and so far, WWE stars have seemingly dominated those in TNA. That's why two WWE stars hold TNA titles and not vice versa.With that said, there could be a big change in the tide at Invasion if things go TNA's way, and expect Mustafa Ali to be a big part of that if it does.