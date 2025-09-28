  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Hardy Boyz are returning to WWE with one huge stipulation

The Hardy Boyz are returning to WWE with one huge stipulation

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:43 GMT
A still from SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
A still from SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The Hardy Boyz have found an unusual way back to WWE television, and it isn't by signing a contract with the company; it's via TNA. They are set to return in a little over a week, with one big stipulation.

Ad

Following the crazy events of the episode of NXT before No Mercy 2025, General Manager Ava has been under a lot of pressure to make big decisions. As a result, she made a massive announcement - On October 7th, there will be a show titled "Invasion", where TNA talent will be on NXT television and they are expected to face each other.

As for The Hardy Boyz, they will be taking on the dominant tag team, Darkstate, in a winner-takes-all stipulation match. It will be title for title between The Hardy Boyz and the relative newcomers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This is WWE's big crossover, and it has been happening slowly. Even with AAA, the Worlds Collide event has presented a huge crossover opportunity. After Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights at No Mercy, he was confronted by the AAA Latin American Champion, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Just recently, after Ash by Elegance unfortunately vacated her Knockouts title (winning it from Jacy Jayne), NXT's Kelani Jordan won the title, bringing it back to the WWE.

Ad

So perhaps Invasion is where a lot of things are rectified, but for now, it's going to be war between the two brands. Trick Williams is the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and Mike Santana has been in pursuit of him. Newly-crowned TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian also expressed his excitement.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, especially as Matt and Jeff Hardy, the two biggest veterans you can imagine, take on the young up-and-comers - the ever-threatening group, The Darkstate. Things are going to get heated.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications