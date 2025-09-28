The Hardy Boyz are returning to WWE with one huge stipulation

The Hardy Boyz have found an unusual way back to WWE television, and it isn't by signing a contract with the company; it's via TNA. They are set to return in a little over a week, with one big stipulation.Following the crazy events of the episode of NXT before No Mercy 2025, General Manager Ava has been under a lot of pressure to make big decisions. As a result, she made a massive announcement - On October 7th, there will be a show titled &quot;Invasion&quot;, where TNA talent will be on NXT television and they are expected to face each other.As for The Hardy Boyz, they will be taking on the dominant tag team, Darkstate, in a winner-takes-all stipulation match. It will be title for title between The Hardy Boyz and the relative newcomers.This is WWE's big crossover, and it has been happening slowly. Even with AAA, the Worlds Collide event has presented a huge crossover opportunity. After Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights at No Mercy, he was confronted by the AAA Latin American Champion, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Just recently, after Ash by Elegance unfortunately vacated her Knockouts title (winning it from Jacy Jayne), NXT's Kelani Jordan won the title, bringing it back to the WWE. So perhaps Invasion is where a lot of things are rectified, but for now, it's going to be war between the two brands. Trick Williams is the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and Mike Santana has been in pursuit of him. Newly-crowned TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian also expressed his excitement.It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, especially as Matt and Jeff Hardy, the two biggest veterans you can imagine, take on the young up-and-comers - the ever-threatening group, The Darkstate. Things are going to get heated.