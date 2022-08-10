"We all have different flavors"- Former WWE star on where he ranks Randy Orton amongst all-time greats (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) has shared his opinion on Randy Orton and where The Apex Predator ranks amongst all-time greats.

Orton has been a part of the pro wrestling business for over 20 years and is widely considered one of the greatest of all time. Rowan, who was released from his WWE contract in 2020, shared the ring with The Apex Predator on a few occasions, most notably during the latter's feud with The Wyatt Family.

During his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rowan revealed that he considers Orton among the top ten pro wrestlers of all time. The former Wyatt Family member added that Big John Studd is number one on his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

"Oh, he is definitely up there in the top ten. I mean, Big John Studd is obviously #1. You know, Big Kane Glenn [Jacobs], that's #2 for me and it just keeps going down. I mean, we all have different flavors of ice cream. You know, I could say Cyndi Lauper and her appearances could rank up #4 for me," the former champion said. (from 21:37 to 21:55)

WWE legend DDP believes Randy Orton is among the top 5 pro wrestlers of all time

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated stars on the company's roster. He has captured multiple world championships and won the Royal Rumble, among other accolades.

Orton celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE earlier this year. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (aka DDP) placed him among the top five wrestlers of all time.

"To me, pound for pound, the look, the size, the work, I think freaking Randy Orton maybe, you know, you've got to give Flair "the best of all time" because he had a 30-year run,'' said Diamond Dallas Page. ''Randy is nowhere near done, and he will take some time off; he will come back."

He further praised The Apex Predator for his impact on the business:

"I think he may be; he is like top 5, man! Like, of guys that did our business from 22, the youngest world champion, to in his 40s now, to have a run that's 20 years on top. The guys who get that sh**, Dusty Rhodes, Macho Man, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton now, 20 years in," added Page.

The Viper is currently sidelined due to an injury. He last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where The Usos defeated him and Riddle. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline after the match. Fans will have to wait and see when the veteran will return to potentially exact revenge on the villainous stable.

Edited by Pratik Singh