Former WWE Star reacts to Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns segment from SmackDown

This past Friday, WWE presented a Supersized edition of SmackDown, which witnessed a lot of action a week before Crown Jewel. The highlight of the night was the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for their Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.

The reigning Universal Champion had his special counsel Paul Heyman read the contract to make sure everything was in order. Upon Heyman's confirmation, Reigns signed the contract.

However, when the time came for Brock Lesnar to sign the contract, he signed on the dotted line without going over it. Reigns then mocked The Beast Incarnate for being foolish and not taking the time to read the contract.

But to everyone's surprise, Lesnar simply laughed it off and said that he had already gone over the contract earlier in the morning with his "advocate" Paul Heyman. The revelation left both Reigns and Heyman with a dumbfounded expression and ended Supersized SmackDown with a cliffhanger.

Former WWE superstar Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to react to the Brock-Roman segment. She specifically commended Paul Heyman for pulling off the horrified expression on his face.

Maria and her husband, Mike Bennett, along with a few other superstars, were released from their WWE contracts on April 15, 2020. The budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the reason.

Following her release, both Maria and Mike have appeared for various shows on the independent circuit.

Heyman's role in the Lesnar vs. Reigns feud on WWE

Heyman is one of the best managers of all time and has played a pivotal role in the current Lesnar vs. Reigns feud. Although he is presently associated with The Head of The Table, Heyman's past association with Lesnar has made things difficult for him over the past few weeks.

Ever since his surprise return at this year's SummerSlam, Lesnar has made claims that Heyman was aware of his return. Although Heyman denied the allegations, the relationship started to sour between him and The Bloodline.

It can be assumed that Lesnar's revelation on Supersized SmackDown has further driven a wedge between Reigns and Heyman. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief will succumb to Lesnar's mind-games.

It remains to be seen if Reigns will vanquish The Beast at Crown Jewel, like countless other superstars that came before him.

