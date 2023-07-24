Former WWE star reacts to winning major championship

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts after winning a major championship.

On July 23, Cardona took on Tetsuya Endo for the DDT Universal Championship at a DDT Pro Wrestling event. The former Intercontinental Champion came out on top in that bout with some help from Steph De Lander, who distracted Cardona's opponent.

Following the match, Cardona took to Twitter and posted a photo alongside the former NXT star with a caption in which he thanked the fans in Japan and claimed to be the Deathmatch King alongside Steph as a Queen.

"THANK YOU JAPAN! The Deathmatch King & Queen are here to stay and here to take over #DDTPRO! #Steph De Lander," Cardona wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

A screenshot of Matt Cardona's tweet

Cardona made a promise that he would bring the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to the indies if his wife, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville won them. He kept his promise as he wore his wife's belt when he came out to wrestle for the DDT Universal Championship.

Kevin Patrick opened up about an incident involving Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' new documentary premiere

On a recent episode of After the Bell, Kevin Patrick opened up about being at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' documentary premiere, where he met Chelsea Green, who made a hilarious comment when Matt Cardona forgot her drink.

"I'm at Cody Rhodes, the premiere last night. Chelsea is chatting with my wife. Her husband, Matt Cardona comes back and he's standing around. Chelsea goes, 'Did you get my drink?' And he says, 'Oh.' She looks at my wife and she says, 'He had one job.' I just thought I was like that's brilliant. And she's having fun with it. She's self-deprecating. She's an incredibly lovable personality. I think you're either gonna love her or hate her as a person and as a WWE Superstar but I'm delighted for her as a person."

Matt Cardona now holds several championships, including the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship, the Squared Circle Expo Title, the World Series Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship, and the DDT Universal Championship.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's indie run? Let us know in the comments section below.