Former WWE star recalls how Brock Lesnar legitimately injured him

Brock Lesnar is widely viewed as one of the most menacing WWE Superstars in history. In a recent interview, Heath Slater told a story about the time The Beast Incarnate accidentally injured him in a brutal beatdown segment.

On April 15, 2013, Lesnar attacked Slater on RAW alongside his 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. The former UFC star sent Slater crashing against the barricade with two F-5s.

The four-time Tag Team Champion said on Rewind Recap Relive that the first F-5 caused him to suffer a painful shin injury:

"My shin, dude, hit this metal beam on the other side [of the barricade]," Slater stated. "Brother, and we were going to Europe for 16 days after this to do a whole European tour. I remember I was bruised. I was limping the whole damn tour, man. I remember Drew and Jinder were doing most of the work for it." [54:48 – 55:13]

The incident took place moments after Mahal, McIntyre, and Slater called out Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Instead of The Shield appearing, Lesnar marched down to the ring and quickly attacked all three 3MB members.

Heath Slater comments on what Brock Lesnar is like in real life

Three years later, Brock Lesnar attacked Heath Slater again on the August 15, 2016, episode of RAW. The segment is best remembered for the 10-time world champion amusingly telling the former 3MB star that he does not care about his kids.

While they never saw eye-to-eye on-screen, Slater only ever had positive interactions with Lesnar behind the scenes:

"At first when you work with him it's like, 'Oh s**t, man, this is Brock Lesnar.' But once you get to know him and you work with him a few times, he becomes a down-to-earth cool dude, man. Every time he saw me after I worked with him a couple of times, he's like, 'Oh, Heath, man, how you doing? How's the family?' Always nice, nice and cool." [56:33 – 56:56]

Slater spoke in the same interview about his experiences working with CM Punk during their days in The Nexus.

Do you have any memories of Brock Lesnar and Heath Slater's WWE segments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Rewind Recap Relive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.