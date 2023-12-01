Former WWE star recalls day of his tag team breaking up as "better than my own birthday"

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently shared an interesting viewpoint regarding his former tag team, The Hype Bros.

Formed in 2015, The Hype Bros comprised superstars Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder. Their tenure as a tag team didn't yield many notable accomplishments before disbanding in 2017 following Mojo Rawley's heel turn.

On the six-year mark since the team's breakup, Rawley took to Twitter and shared a message. He said the day the group disbanded was better than his birthday.

"A day better than my own birthday!!!" Rawley wrote.

Matt Cardona, widely recognized as Zack Ryder, also commented earlier this year about The Hype Bros, stating that the tag team will never reunite.

"Very important…I’ve seen The Vaudevillians (@deviousjourney & DramaKingMatt) are back taking bookings as a team! That’s great! But don’t worry…The Hype Bros will NEVER be back!!!" Cardona wrote.

Cardona has become one of the top stars on the Independent scene since his release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020.

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley talked about potential in-ring return

After a stint of over nine years with the promotion, Mojo Rawley was released by WWE in 2021. Since then, he has taken a hiatus from in-ring action.

In a recent interview with SEScoops, Rawley discussed his potential return, mentioning that he had several fantastic offers to consider.

"It's been three years I believe, three and a half almost since I wrestled my last match in WWE. I've had the itch for a long time to go back. I have been plotting it. There has been some awesome offers. I just gotta find the one the makes the most sense. There's a lot going on these days but I do miss it a lot," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the seven-time 24/7 Champion.

