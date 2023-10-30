7-time WWE champion teases potential in-ring return after 3 years of absence; received "awesome" offers

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley recently addressed possibly returning to in-ring competition after three years of absence.

Rawley joined the Stamford-based company in late 2012. He spent nearly nine years as an active competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. The 37-year-old held the 24/7 Championship seven times and won the 2017 André the Giant Memorial Trophy before getting released from his contract in April 2021. He has since stepped away from in-ring action.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, Rawley addressed the possibility of returning to in-ring competition. He disclosed that he had been plotting it and received several "awesome" offers.

"It's been three years I believe, three and a half almost since I wrestled my last match in WWE. I've had the itch for a long time to go back. I have been plotting it. There has been some awesome offers. I just gotta find the one the makes the most sense. There's a lot going on these days but I do miss it a lot," he said. [5:16 - 5:34]

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has unfinished business in professional wrestling

Mojo Rawley last competed in May 2020 when he lost to Shorty G on an episode of SmackDown.

Although he later established a business following his release from the Stamford-based company, the former 24/7 Champion disclosed in an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone that he still has unfinished business in the ring.

"Yeah, I kind of want to do it all. I had that nasty lung injury from COVID that took me out before I finished everything I wanted to do in-ring. So there’s definitely a lot of in-ring stuff I still want to do as a competitor, but you know how it is with pro wrestling. I want to bundle it all together," he said.

