Released star reveals the pitch he made in WWE that was declined before he "could even finish the sentence"

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley, aka Dean Muhtadi, disclosed his pitch during his time in the company that was instantly declined.

The 36-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly nine years after signing with the company in 2012. The star was famously known for his tag team with Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona). The duo, known as Hype Bros, was widely popular among fans. Rawley also won the WWE 24/7 Championship seven times before getting released from his contract in April 2021.

Mojo Rawley recently took to Twitter to talk about the pitch he made when he was a part of the global juggernaut. The released star stated that he wanted to call his fans "Raw Dawgs," but the idea was rejected before he could even finish the sentence.

"When I was wrestling as Mojo Rawley, I made a pitch to name my following "Raw Dawgs." I would come to the ring and say "Where my Raw Dawgs at?" The pitch was declined before I could even finish the sentence," tweeted Muhtadi.

Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi @MojoMuhtadi When I was wrestling as Mojo Rawley, I made a pitch to name my following “Raw Dawgs.” I would come to the ring and say “Where my Raw Dawgs at?”



The pitch was declined before I could even finish the sentence. When I was wrestling as Mojo Rawley, I made a pitch to name my following “Raw Dawgs.” I would come to the ring and say “Where my Raw Dawgs at?”The pitch was declined before I could even finish the sentence.

Mojo Rawley has not wrestled since leaving WWE

While Mojo Rawley was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly nine years, the 36-year-old did not feature prominently on the company's programming.

The former 24/7 Champion has not engaged in any action since leaving WWE. His last match inside the squared circle was in 2020 when he took on Chad Gable in a singles competition. He was then inactive for 10 months before getting released during budget cuts in 2021.

The biggest win of Rawley's career came in 2017 when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He was assisted by NFL's Rob Gronkowski in the victory.

While Rawley and Matt Cardona were tag partners for a long time, the duo also had a heated feud in 2017. They also had a match at the Clash of Champions 2018, which Rawley won.

Check out Matt Cardona's recent comments regarding Chelsea Green by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes