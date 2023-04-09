"Classy", "Pure savagery"- Fans go wild after former WWE star's comments regarding Chelsea Green

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after former WWE star Matt Cardona stated that he eats Chelsea Green on his day off.

Cardona and Chelsea are one of professional wrestling's most popular couples. The duo got engaged in 2019 after being together since 2017. However, their wedding ended up getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo eventually tied the knot in late 2021.

Cardona was recently asked by Fightful what exactly he eats on one of his days off. The Internet Champion had a simple response to that:

Chelsea Green,"- Cardona stated

Matt's comments did not take long to spread amongst the internet wrestling community. Many fans had hilarious responses to the 37-year-old's meal plan.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Female Locker Room @femalelroom When asked what he eats on his day off, Matt Cardona replied, “Chelsea Green” When asked what he eats on his day off, Matt Cardona replied, “Chelsea Green” 😂 https://t.co/xS1qXOYYpr

Matt Cardona recently opened up about his marriage to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are one of the few power couples in the pro wrestling world today. However, the former WWE star disclosed during a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that they do not discuss the business during their time together:

"No, oh my god, we never talk about the business. That's why it works. We traveled the road together this past year. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't. She (Chelsea Green) did her own thing, I did my own thing. But when we come home, it's the last thing we talk about. We are talking about dogs or what we wanna do on our off days. I don't care about her storyline ideas, she doesn't care about mine. I don't care if some other girl from the locker room is wearing the same color gear as hers. We keep that stuff away from the house," said Matt Cardona.

Chelsea has been absent from WWE programming in the last few weeks. The female star recently revealed that she has been sidelined by a stomach problem that has landed her in the hospital.

Poll : 0 votes