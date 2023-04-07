WWE Superstar Chelsea Green hospitalized over WrestleMania 39 weekend

On Thursday, WWE's Chelsea Green tweeted a photo from the hospital, stating that she had been admitted after suffering from terrible stomach sickness and an inflated gallbladder.

She returned to the Stamford-based organization for the Women's Royal Rumble in January. Her on-screen "Karen-esque" character has garnered attention by making WWE official Adam Pearce's life miserable for weeks.

Sonya Deville joined her tag team just days before WrestleMania 39. She then debuted in a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Showcase match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

She wasn't going to let coming up short slow her down. But late Thursday night, the WWE star announced to the world that she had been sidelined by a stomach problem that had landed her in the hospital.

"I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. [Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.]" Chelsea Green wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard 😝🍹… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) https://t.co/173sIM2y5t

Chelsea Green claimed she was undefeated at WrestleMania

As noted earlier, the 32-year-old star was paired with Sonya Deville for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase. When Ronda Rousey caused Shotzi to tap out, the two were on the losing end of the match.

Green and Deville were tossed outside during the match and did not participate in the event's conclusion. However, the recently-returned WWE Superstar took to Twitter to claim she was undefeated at WrestleMania because she was not pinned.

Check out her tweet below:

She can technically claim to be unpinned at WrestleMania because she was not present at the match's conclusion. It remains to be seen how long the 32-year-old WWE star will take to recover on her return to the company.

Do you think Chelsea Green will return to the upcoming episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

