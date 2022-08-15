Former champion told Vince McMahon "you're a failure" before WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently reflected on his backstage interaction with former CEO Vince McMahon before his departure from the company.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from his contract on April 15, 2020, alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts. He was the leader of the heelish stable SAnitY during his time on the black and gold brand. Young was separated from his group upon moving to the main roster and was released after an underwhelming run.

During a recent interview with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker, Young recalled telling Vince McMahon that he's a failure for not finding space for him on WWE RAW.

“I went to a meeting with Vince [McMahon] to pitch him some ideas and I told him to his face, if you have a three-hour wrestling show and you can't find five minutes for me to do anything, you've failed. You're a failure [to Vince McMahon]. I'd say that again to his face, because that's what it is,” said Young. [H/T Fightful]

Eric Young wasn't surprised by his release from WWE under Vince McMahon

In a previous interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Eric Young said he wasn't surprised by his WWE release as he was getting paid to stay home.

"They just decided they wanted to cut down the roster. I was a victim of circumstance. I wasn’t doing anything and I was making a pile of money just to sit at home. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t want to admit but I think it was no surprise for me, and I am a believer in fate. I got it tattooed under my right arm, I'm exactly where I’m supposed to be."

Alongside Young, Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, and Curt Hawkins were some of the other big names to have been released by WWE during the same period in April 2020.

Eric Young is currently competing in IMPACT Wrestling, where he spent the majority of his career. Since his return, the former WWE star has won the IMPACT World Title and has also undertaken the leadership of the Violent by Design faction.

As for Vince McMahon, he also recently retired from WWE at the age of 76 after reports emerged of him paying "hush money" to former female employees.

