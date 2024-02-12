Former WWE star recalls how a monetary dispute led to him attacking Vince McMahon in real life: "He owed me money" (Exclusive)

Beyond the kayfabe wrestling battles, many real-life altercations have happened in WWE, with Nailz nearly choking Vince McMahon out in his office instantly coming to mind. Kevin Wacholz recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed his thought process before entering McMahon's office.

After spending almost a year as the twisted ex-convict "Nailz," Wacholz had a financial dispute with Vince McMahon in 1992. A frustrated Nailz decided to confront the boss, and what happened next led to his immediate release from WWE.

Kevin Wacholz attacked McMahon in his office and allegedly began choking the head booker.

During his recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Nailz recalled that he went into Vince McMahon's office to demand the money owed to him.

Nailz was promised he'd make great money in WWE and felt he'd fulfilled his end of the bargain. However, Vince McMahon allegedly held up on the payments, inadvertently resulting in one of the most shocking backstage fights ever.

"Well, I just wanted to discuss the contract and the different monetary, basically, the aspect that he [Vince McMahon] owed me money, and I wanted to get paid for the work," said Nailz. "I wanted to get paid for the services rendered. He'd promised me I'd make a lot of money in WWF. I believe that I fulfilled my part. I played the character well. I put the people in the seats, and he didn't fulfill his part. And that's all that we discussed. You owe me a lot of money; I want my money." [From 05:25 to 06:00]

Nailz opens up on his WWE matches with Big Boss Man

WWE cleverly introduced the "Nailz" gimmick in a feud with the Big Boss Man, who was, in the storyline, the former prison guard.

Nailz ended up wrestling Big Boss Man on many occasions, most notably having a "Nightstick on a Pole" match at Survivor Series 1992. The 65-year-old reminisced about working with Big Boss Man and was proud of how hardcore and realistic their matches were in WWE.

Nailz said his bouts against the late Big Boss Man made fans stand up and applaud its authenticity and impact, as the duo would often push themselves to extreme limits.

"The matches were really interesting, especially with Boss Man. We would beat each other from one corner of the ring to the other; we were outside the ring, smashing each other with chairs and tables and choking each other with cables. We basically just beat each other up. We were just bloodied and bruised after the matches, so they were really good, intense, hardcore matches, and it looked like people were thinking in the audience that these guys were for real. There was no fake and phony being yelled out," he said. [From 02:50 to 03:25]

Expand Tweet

After his program with Big Boss Man, Nailz wrestled a couple of matches against The Undertaker before his WWE exit in 1992. His days as a wrestler are long behind him, but Kevin Wacholz cherishes interacting with fans and hearing their childhood memories of him.

Also watch:

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE