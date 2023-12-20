Former WWE star recalls upsetting conversation with Vince McMahon over Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shawn Stasiak recently spoke about his text messages with Vince McMahon over his father's Hall of Fame induction.

Shawn's father, Stan Stasiak, was a former WWE Champion. He defeated the legendary Pedro Morales back in 1973 for the gold. He was a top name during the territory days of wrestling, working in every major promotion in the US and abroad. He was inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame in 2018.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shawn mentioned that he wrote to Vince asking for better recognition for his father. He texted the boss for more acknowledgment. However, he recalled that McMahon considered it a company decision.

"So when I texted him, I did get a text back. And I'm sure he saw that I tried calling him a couple of times. I just asked him in my text. I said, 'Vince, listen, I appreciate the acknowledgment, but don't you think maybe he deserves a little bit more to be in the Hall of Fame?'" he continued. "Soon after, I received a text back from him. It was simply nothing personal, just a company decision." [From 9:30 - 10:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Shawn Stasiak spoke about his WWE run

During the same conversation, Stasiak mentioned how his stint with the Stamford-based promotion was a missed opportunity for both parties.

He detailed that he could never unlock his true potential during his time there.

"I lost my WWE dream, the first tenure I was there because of a stupid mistake on my end that was no wrongful intent whatsoever. That's the honest-to-God truth, but it was stupid. It cost me my job. But it was heartbreaking that I lost my WWE dream job because of something, a prank that went wrong that backfired. I don't think I ever recovered from that." [From 12:06 - 12:30]

Stasiak detailed that he was heartbroken after being let go from the company and never completely recovered from the shock.

Do you remember watching Shawn Stasiak back in the Attitude Era? Let us know in the comments section below.

