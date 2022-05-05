“It’s just dangerous” - WWE legend recalls working with Trish Stratus and Lita (Exclusive)

Victoria revealed that she had no outright favorite opponent during her time in WWE but that she enjoyed working with stars like Trish Stratus and Lita.

Victoria was a part of Vince McMahon's global juggernaut for nine years during which she held the prestigious WWE Women's Championship twice. The wrestling veteran had a lengthy feud with Trish Stratus, whom she defeated to win the Women's Championship for the first time.

Victoria also had a historic match with Lita, which was the first women's steel cage match in the company's history.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted, the two-time women's champion stated that each of her opponents in WWE had a different style:

"I don't have a favorite because there were so many different styles,"- she said. "Like Gail [Kim] was a flyer, ODB was comical, Molly Holly was a grappler, and Trish Stratus and I just threw down, and said sorry afterward. So, there's no favorite."

Victoria also spoke about her hardcore matches with Trish Stratus and the Lita:

"We got all these wrestling matches that were freaking hardcore street fights and with Lita, I got the cage match. So, you have to say sorry before because it's just dangerous. I don't like those kinds of matches. I don't like to see blood. I appreciate psychology, grappling, and telling a story in a match. I'm old school. I'm not a spotfest kind of girl,"- she said. (from 10:56 to 12:15)

Victoria made a surprise appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Victoria's first stint with the company lasted a little under nine years. Her final match during this run took place on the January 16, 2009 episode of SmackDown, against Michelle McCool. Shortly after that, she asked for her release from the company, despite still having two more years on her contract.

She then joined IMPACT Wrestling where she won the TNA Knockouts Championship 5 times. She has also made appearances on the independent circuit.

Victoria returned to WWE after almost 12 years at Royal Rumble 2021. She was the tenth entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

