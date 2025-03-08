Former WWE star recounts AJ Styles' disappointment with him

AJ Styles has a reputation for being a "great human being," according to this former WWE talent who once held the Money in the Bank briefcase. He recounted when Styles was utterly disappointed with him.

Ad

Kenneth Anderson, better known by his ring names Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Anderson, recently spoke about his remarkable Steel Cage Match with the legendary Kurt Angle at TNA Lockdown 2010. Before the event, 10 minutes of the match was cut, which offended Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist ignored the orders and took up the time in the pay-per-view.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Mr. Kennedy revealed that going overtime at a pay-per-view was a huge deal, which would always have ramifications. But when Angle told him beforehand that that's what they would do, he agreed.

Ad

Trending

Kennedy then got to AJ Styles, who followed them in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship defense against D'Angelo Dinero. Styles was disappointed with him because it affected his bout.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"To [Kurt Angle's] credit, he took all the heat. I never got an ounce of heat," Mr. Kennedy said. "The only bit of heat I got—and it was the worst—AJ [Styles] came up to me. AJ was working [with] Ric Flair that night [Flair managed Styles during the title defense], and they ended up cutting his time quite a bit because we went over. [...] He was just like, 'I'm disappointed, man.' That was the worst," he added. [From 54:05 to 55:00]

Ad

Ad

Mr. Kennedy says two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is a great human being

Mr. Kennedy worked for WWE between 2005 and 2009, while AJ Styles debuted seven years later. The two were colleagues during their time in TNA.

Kennedy further noted that The Phenomenal One generally does not curse, and the latter saves such moments for the worst of times, upsetting him more. The former Money in the Bank winner claimed nobody would want to disappoint Styles.

Ad

"AJ [Styles] doesn't get mad. He doesn't swear ever. I think he allows himself two curse words a year or something like that. For real," Kennedy said. "He's such a great human being too, like, you don't want to disappoint him." [From 54:42 to 55:08]

Ad

After internet sensation Logan Paul ridiculed AJ Styles on RAW, the two-time WWE Champion called out The Maverick. The segment will air live from Madison Square Garden, New York, on March 10.

Please credit the original source and give an H/T credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above transcriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback