Former WWE star, who was released almost 4 years ago, spotted during major show

A former WWE star was in attendance during the latest episode of NXT. The former star was once a champion in the company.

Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) had a six-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut before her release on April 15, 2021. She and her partner, Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay), won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

During the main event of this week's NXT, Cassie Lee's husband, Shawn Spears, defeated Tony D'Angelo to win the NXT North American Championship. This marks his first reign as a champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Lee was seen sitting in the stands to support her husband, who was in action.

Check out a photo of Lee during NXT in the post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Shawn Spears has previously made an interesting revelation about Cassie Lee

While speaking during his interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Shawn Spears revealed that Cassie Lee watches a lot of wrestling, even more than him.

He added that the former Peyton Royce loves watching her friends' pro wrestling matches, and that keeps her motivated.

“She watches it a lot. She watches it more than I do,” Shawn Spears said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t watch wrestling, it just means I’m busy a lot. I’m around, I can see a lot of stuff. Yeah, she keeps up on it. She still loves watching a lot of her friends, and she’s still getting the itch. So she’s already weight training, she’s doing all that kind of stuff. She’s getting back into the mix and things like that." [H/T CVV]

Cassie Lee recently made her in-ring return at the SMASH Wrestling Rumble event. She defeated Alexia Nicole in a singles match and called out SMASH Women's Champion Jody Threat for a title bout.

It will be interesting to see if Lee officially comes back to WWE someday, possibly joining forces with her husband and reigning NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears.

