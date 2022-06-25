Former WWE star Rene Dupree cancels match due to McDonald's

Rene Dupree was forced to pull out of his latest match for Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis.

The former WWE Superstar regularly posts videos on his YouTube channel to educate fans on what the culture is like in Japan. Earlier this week, he spent $75 on McDonald’s food to demonstrate how Japanese portion sizes compare to North America.

In a statement released via his "Cafe de Rene" podcast co-host, Dupree revealed the unfortunate news that his McDonald’s binge gave him severe stomach problems.

"I blame the burger I ate at McDonald's," Dupree said. "That big red-headed f**k clown Ronald is a big McA**hole. His food gave me the drizzling McS***s, so he and his s****y food can go and McF**k themselves." [0:27-0:43]

The 38-year-old has wrestled for several Japanese companies since leaving WWE, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, Hustle, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and Wrestle-1. He was supposed to face Go Shiozaki at a NOAH event before his recent McDonald’s trip.

Why did Rene Dupree never return to WWE?

Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨\) @Hi5ame Due to poor physical condition, Rene Dupree will miss today’s Yokohama event. Atsushi Kotoge will take Shuhei Taniguchi’s place in the opener, with Taniguchi heading into a singles with Go Shiozaki. Due to poor physical condition, Rene Dupree will miss today’s Yokohama event. Atsushi Kotoge will take Shuhei Taniguchi’s place in the opener, with Taniguchi heading into a singles with Go Shiozaki. https://t.co/CllglxB2KC

In 2003, Rene Dupree became the first teenager to win a title in WWE when he captured the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004 before leaving in 2007.

The Canadian verbally agreed to return to WWE three years later. However, the company’s then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis allegedly failed to answer his calls when the deal was close to being finalized.

Dupree has been a member of the Sugiura-gun faction in Pro Wrestling NOAH since 2020. He is a two-time GHC Tag Team Champion with Mexican wrestler El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

