Former WWE star could return after 14 years for a blockbuster feud with Cody Rhodes, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently spoke about former WWE star David Flair possibly coming out of retirement for a massive feud against Cody Rhodes.

One of the greatest rivalries of the bygone era outside of WWE was between Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, and David's father, Ric Flair. The two legends put up countless classics in NWA during their intensely personal rivalry. Their last singles bout went down in November 1988, after which they rarely crossed paths.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis spoke about the possibility of WWE pitting Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair.

Bill Apter mentioned that the best way forward could be David Flair coming out of retirement after 14 long years, as he retired from pro wrestling in 2009, to take on The American Nightmare.

"If David Flair came out of retirement and got himself to do this. Cody vs. David Rhodes; that might do it," said Bill Apter. [7:48 - 7:58]

Teddy Long on how to book a feud between David Flair and Cody Rhodes in WWE

Furthermore, Teddy Long explained how WWE could go about building a feud between Cody and David Flair. The former SmackDown manager added that David could be motivated to come out of retirement to put his father's name on top.

"And you know what. What would kick that off is 'That's the reason I came out of retirement. I said I'd never do this again, but I thought about my dad.' I'd just sit there and say, 'This has been building in me for a lot of years and I gotta do something about it,'" said Teddy Long. [7:59 - 8:21]

Cody Rhodes ended his feud with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 by securing a massive win. He later competed against Finn Balor in the headlining match of this week's RAW, where he also emerged victorious.

