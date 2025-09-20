Former WWE star returns to the ring after 7 weeks and immediately makes history!

A former WWE Superstar made his in-ring return for the first time in 7 weeks and immediately made history. The superstar we're talking about here is none other than Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross.Kross' latest match took place on night one of SummerSlam on August 2, when he faced Sami Zayn. He was unsuccessful in beating the reigning United States Champion, who at the time didn't hold the title. They previously squared off at Night of Champions, with Zayn emerging victorious before Kross won the rematch on Monday Night RAW.Kross defeated Calvin Tankman to win the inaugural DEFY Super Heavyweight Cup. With the win, he immediately made history after leaving WWE.Karrion Kross opened up about The Final Testament's storyline with The Wyatt Sicks and WWE dropping itKarrion Kross recently discussed The Final Testament's storyline with The Wyatt Sicks. Speaking on Instinct Culture, the former WWE star revealed that the story wasn't supposed to end where it ended.He said:“When The Final Testament went over on the Wyatts, that was not supposed to be the end of that story. I’m using my words. There was an accidental transfer of equity to our group. That was not supposed to be the end of the story. The rest of that story will be told another time. There are a lot of private details in it. Then, my group was gone, and I was relegated to small backstage stuff.&quot;The Final Testament consisted of Kross and his wife, Scarlett, the Authors of Pain (AOP), and Paul Ellering. The faction competed in a Philadelphia Street Fight against The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) at WrestleMania XL. They were eventually disbanded in February 2025 after AOP and Ellering were released from the company. Kross and Scarlett, meanwhile, departed the Stamford-based company after SummerSlam 2025.