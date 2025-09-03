Karrion Kross reveals major WWE storyline was cut short

Karrion Kross recently shared that a major WWE storyline was cut short during his time in the promotion. The Herald of Doomsday's contract with the promotion reportedly expired following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Kross discussed his storyline with the Wyatt Sicks. Kross noted that when he pinned Uncle Howdy, it was not supposed to be the end of the story. However, his stablemates in The Final Testament, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain, were then released, and he was relegated to a smaller role on the show.

“When The Final Testament went over on the Wyatts, that was not supposed to be the end of that story. I’m using my words. There was an accidental transfer of equity to our group. That was not supposed to be the end of the story. The rest of that story will be told another time. There are a lot of private details in it. Then, my group was gone, and I was relegated to small backstage stuff," said Kross. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Uncle Howdy's faction transferred to SmackDown following their loss to The Final Testament. The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on the blue brand.

Vince Russo comments on Karrion Kross' WWE exit

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Karrion Kross going public with his exit from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that Kross went on The Ariel Helwani Show following his exit from the company to make it known that he was actually a free agent.

"You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro," said Russo.

lillian santana @fanBrockLesner I really miss Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Raw I hope they go to AEW or Impact some where they get used better

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Karrion Kross in wrestling following his WWE departure.

