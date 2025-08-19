Real reason why Karrion Kross went public with WWE exit, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Karrion Kross' current state. He felt the star was working hard to clear all the rumors about his work status.
Kross' contract expired after SummerSlam and was not picked up by WWE. The star, during an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani, exposed his current situation. He mentioned that he was given 24 hours to sign a new contract, but the offer was rescinded after he asked for more information. Kross also added that he didn't have any communication with Triple H during the negotiations.
This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that Kross was doing all these interviews to declare that he is officially done with WWE. He noted that the company didn't make an official statement, which led many observers to believe that this was a work. The veteran writer felt Karrion Kross needed to clear the air so that it would not affect his possible chances of getting employment with other companies, like the Tony Khan-led AEW.
"You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro." [From 5:30 onwards]
Russo believed that Kross had no choice but to set the record straight, emphasizing that the rumors around his WWE exit could jeopardize his career prospects in other promotions.
