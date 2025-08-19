Real reason why Karrion Kross went public with WWE exit, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Karrion Kross' current state. He felt the star was working hard to clear all the rumors about his work status.

Ad

Kross' contract expired after SummerSlam and was not picked up by WWE. The star, during an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani, exposed his current situation. He mentioned that he was given 24 hours to sign a new contract, but the offer was rescinded after he asked for more information. Kross also added that he didn't have any communication with Triple H during the negotiations.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that Kross was doing all these interviews to declare that he is officially done with WWE. He noted that the company didn't make an official statement, which led many observers to believe that this was a work. The veteran writer felt Karrion Kross needed to clear the air so that it would not affect his possible chances of getting employment with other companies, like the Tony Khan-led AEW.

Ad

Trending

"You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro." [From 5:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Russo believed that Kross had no choice but to set the record straight, emphasizing that the rumors around his WWE exit could jeopardize his career prospects in other promotions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript and embed the source video if you use the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More