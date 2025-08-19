  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Real reason why Karrion Kross went public with WWE exit, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

Real reason why Karrion Kross went public with WWE exit, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:54 GMT
WWE did not renew Karrion Kross and Scarlett
WWE did not renew Karrion Kross and Scarlett's contracts [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Karrion Kross' current state. He felt the star was working hard to clear all the rumors about his work status.

Ad

Kross' contract expired after SummerSlam and was not picked up by WWE. The star, during an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani, exposed his current situation. He mentioned that he was given 24 hours to sign a new contract, but the offer was rescinded after he asked for more information. Kross also added that he didn't have any communication with Triple H during the negotiations.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that Kross was doing all these interviews to declare that he is officially done with WWE. He noted that the company didn't make an official statement, which led many observers to believe that this was a work. The veteran writer felt Karrion Kross needed to clear the air so that it would not affect his possible chances of getting employment with other companies, like the Tony Khan-led AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know what sucks about this, bro? Karrion Kross is literally going on Ariel Helwani because he needs to get it out there. I am a free agent. I am available to be freaking hired. He's got to get it out there because basically, what he's looking at is if Tony Khan thinks this is a work, he's still working. That's horrible for the boys. That is absolutely horrible. Now we're gonna fool everybody to the point where it's gonna affect your future employment? That's insanity, bro." [From 5:30 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Russo believed that Kross had no choice but to set the record straight, emphasizing that the rumors around his WWE exit could jeopardize his career prospects in other promotions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript and embed the source video if you use the quotes from this piece.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications