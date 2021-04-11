"He basically assaulted me" - Former WWE star reveals backstage altercation with Shawn Michaels

Former WWE Superstar Mo, from Men On A Mission, recently opened up about how he and Shawn Michaels almost got into a fight backstage.

Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle. He is currently working behind the scenes at WWE NXT.

Mo recently spoke to The Hannibal TV, revealing details of a backstage altercation he once had with WWE legend Shawn Michaels. Mo gave details of what led to the incident:

"I only had issues with The Kliq, one member of The Kliq, Shawn Michaels, one time but other than that they didn't really bother myself and Nelson [Mabel]. I remember when they had issues with Jacob and Eli Blu. I remember they had issues with Shane Douglas. As far as Nelson and I, I had that one incident with Shawn Michaels where he and I almost got into a fight. Other than that I didn't have any problems.

"It's funny because I didn't understand until a few years ago exactly where Shawn Michaels was coming from. On this particular night, Nelson got sick so they sent him back to the hotel. Instead of working a tag match, myself and Samu had to work a singles match. Well, Fatu was upset and Shawn Michaels was p***** off because he felt like Nelson should have at least walked down to the ring and stood at ringside and we still have a tag match. Back in the day, if you didn't work, you didn't get paid. He came out of the shower and entered the dressing room and he basically assaulted me and we had words. I basically threatened to kick his a** if he ever touch me so that is what happened."

A quick look at Mo's WWE career

Mo and Mabel [aka Viscera] first teamed up in the USWA where the duo wrestled as the Harlem Knights. WWE signed the duo in 1993 and repackaged them as Men On A Mission, where they were teamed up with Oscar, who acted as their manager. The duo did find some success in WWE, winning the tag team titles once.

7/4/93: Men on a Mission make their WWF debut! pic.twitter.com/CcOqxxGtxk — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) July 4, 2020

Mabel was later pushed as a singles star following his win at King of the Ring 1995 with Mo becoming his manager - Sir Mo. They left WWE in 1996, although Mabel later returned during the Attitude Era as Viscera.

