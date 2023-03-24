Former WWE star reveals what Bad Bunny is like behind the scenes (Exclusive)

John Morrison recently recalled how Bad Bunny had the utmost respect for the wrestling business while training for WWE WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat Morrison and The Miz at the 2021 event. The Puerto Rican rapper's performance was widely viewed as one of the best from WrestleMania 37 weekend.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Aiden James, Morrison gave his former opponent credit for working hard in preparation for the match:

"Believe it or not, I've worked with a handful of celebrities, including Kevin Federline, Snooki, and Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny was a lifelong wrestling fan and had so much respect for the business that it was really cool to be around him and to see the amount of effort that he put into training." [4:09 – 4:30]

How John Morrison felt about receiving a rare move in WWE

Bad Bunny hit John Morrison with a Canadian Destroyer at ringside during their WrestleMania 37 match.

Morrison had no problem with the celebrity using the athletic move, which is rarely seen in WWE:

"He [Bad Bunny] moved to Orlando and put some of his tour dates on hold to learn the business. Not even just to go through the moves and rehearse the match, he really wanted to be a part of the business, and for that reason it felt really cool to take a Canadian [Destroyer] from him because I feel like he earned it and deserved it, and not every celebrity that takes a part of WrestleMania, or participates, does." [4:30 – 4:59]

The first premium live event after WrestleMania 39, Backlash, will take place in Puerto Rico on May 6. Bad Bunny has been announced as the host of the show.

