"He wants to pursue other options" - Former WWE star reveals if Bray Wyatt will join his company (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt has been distant from the pro wrestling world since his WWE release in July 2021. Unsurprisingly enough, the former WWE Champion is a highly sought-after name as almost every major promoter wouldn't mind having him on their cards.

While speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, EC3 revealed that he would love to have Bray Wyatt in his new Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion.

CYN already features former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman and Erick Redbeard. Several fans have inquired about the possibility of Bray also reuniting with his former WWE stablemates.

While EC3 understands that Bray Wyatt intends on exploring other options besides wrestling, he feels that Windham Rotunda would be a perfect fit for the Control Your Narrative initiative.

"Umm, laying the trap! It's kind of things I wouldn't mind seeing, but I know he is going to be taking time away from wrestling, and he wants to pursue other options, and I understand why, and kudos to him. Would I love to? I think we can make incredible art together," stated EC3. (32:00 - 32:25)

EC3 on if fans can expect to see former WWE stars Mr. Kennedy and Chris Masters in CYN

There is a considerable amount of buzz surrounding CYN as EC3 and his team of former WWE performers has done a solid job creating a unique wrestling product.

CYN has already onboarded a few well-known talents. EC3 was also asked whether the company had plans of doing business with Ken Anderson and Chris Masters.

EC3 is friends with both veteran performers and wouldn't mind featuring them on CYN. However, the former WWE star added that he would ideally urge the likes of Anderson and Masters to showcase a different side to themselves if they decide to join the CYN movement.

"I'm cordial friends in a sense with both of them. Obviously, both of them are great humans, great wrestlers, great names in the industry," EC3 added. "I would love to see what they would want to do with it because the one thing too with a named talent like Chris Masters, it was actually brought up to me today, is I've seen what he's done, and I like what he's done. He's had a great run, but what would he want to do differently. Like, what in the Narrative can make him something different or more or unique. As is, you know, great, cool, I've seen it. But what else would he want to do, you know, something at a different level, something unique? That's what intrigues me about people like that." (33:00 -34:00)

Are you excited to see how far CYN goes in the current wrestling landscape? Let us know your expectations from the new company in the comments section below.

You can check out the results of this week's NXT by clicking here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Pratik Singh