Former WWE star reveals Drew McIntyre’s planned stable axed after CM Punk’s WWE return

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. This marked one of the biggest comebacks of this era, given The Best in the World's strained relationship with the company in the past.

Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre was truly a rivalry that benefited both stars and helped them both to elevate to the top of the division. Interestingly, a former WWE NXT star revealed that Punk's comeback nixed plans for him and his stablemates' main roster debut, as well as potential plans with The Scottish Warrior.

The Gallus, NXT's heel stable featuring Scottish stars Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey, was released from the company in May this year, along with other talents, during its budget cuts. There was significant buzz about the team debuting on the main roster, but that never materialized, as they were ultimately released from the promotion.

Recently, during a conversation with Kevin for Mic Check with Mr Anderson, Wolfgang revealed that the company had plans for Gallus to come to the main roster and form an alliance with Drew McIntyre. However, CM Punk's return axed the plans for them, as The Scottish Warrior and The Second City Saint engaged in a heated feud that hooked fans.

"So I think there was a plan for us to join Drew McIntyre at some point, and then CM Punk showed up and the can kept getting kicked down the road and they didn’t need us anymore. And I think they got stuck. ‘This is what we’re doing, we’ll get to it at some point’. They never even considered how else we’re going to do it," he said (H/T WrestleTalk)

Drew McIntyre competed in a WWE title match

The 40-year-old star challenged Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed Championship at Wrestlepalooza 2025. The Scottish Warrior fell short, and The American Nightmare emerged as the better man, retaining his strap.

Following his loss, McIntyre engaged in a feud with Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, Rhodes began building towards a traditional champion vs. champion match against Seth Rollins for the WWE Crown Jewel Title.

The Visionary shockingly defeated Cody with his heel antics at Perth PLE. Moreover, Jacob Fatu, who was set to face The Chosen One for the No. 1 contender spot, was ambushed backstage, leading to the match being canceled. However, Rhodes and Drew wrestled in an impromptu title match on the blue brand.

Toward the end, surprisingly, Rhodes hit Drew with his title at ringside, forcing the referee to call off the bout in DQ, and McIntyre won the contest.

That said, The American Nightmare and Drew are bound to compete again in a rematch with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line, most likely at the upcoming PLEs.

