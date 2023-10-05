Former WWE star reveals being on drugs when he got booked for a battle royal

In a shocking revelation, a former WWE Superstar has admitted that he was on drugs before he got himself booked for a Battle Royal match with the company.

The wrestler in question is WWE legend Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese. He made his in-ring debut in the company in 1994. The Dumpster was released from his WWE contract two years later. Droese, however, returned to the company for one more match in 2001.

In an interview with Wrestling News, Duke Droese revealed an interesting story behind his appearance in the WrestleMania X-7 Gimmick Battle Royal. The Dumpster stated that he was wrestling for an independent promotion at the time and was still on drugs. He recalled how he got himself booked for the match even after being in no condition to wrestle.

"It's interesting at the time. I was down in Miami and I was kind of working with an independent promotion and I was still on drugs. I was really bad off. I remember somebody telling me about this thing they were doing, this Gimmick Battle Royal and they told me I needed to get in touch with somebody," he said.

The Dumpster further added:

"So I had, I think I had Bruce's office number somewhere and I called him and he got me booked for it. I was in no condition to wrestle in any way shape or form, but you know, it was just a Battle Royal where you walk around and punch and kick each other until it's time for you to go out of the ring. So that was easy enough and it was great, but I was just kind of embarrassed at the state I was in, so I kind of stayed away from most everybody most of the time."

You can watch the entire interview here.

Duke Deroese's WWE career derailed after his feud with Triple H ended

The Dumpster had a stretched-out feud with Triple H. The two faced each other on 24 separate occasions. His career graph took a huge dip after the feud ended.

Droese lost multiple matches after that. Unhappy with the direction of his character, he decided to leave the company.

In an interview with Kee On Sports’ Vince McKee, he said:

"I never had another singles match on any pay-per-view, so I was hoping that would have led to more matches on pay-per-views. Singles matches, not just Royal Rumbles. Of course, it didn’t. Afterwards, I just kind of went back to doing what I was doing before, and they were killing me off again. I just got really frustrated and we ended up parting ways."

What do you think of the former WWE star? Sound off in the comments section below.

