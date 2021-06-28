Former WWE star reveals how his legendary father had heat with Paul Heyman

Former WWE and WCW star Erik Watts is the son of the legendary 'Cowboy' Bill Watts. Bill Watts is infamous for his run as Executive Vice-President of WCW in the early '90s.

Following his run in WCW, Erik Watts signed with WWE. Watts made his WWE debut as part of the Tekno Team 2000 tag team but the team's run in WWE wasn't very successful. WWE released Watts in 1996. Watts also appeared in TNA Wrestling in the 2000s.

Erik Watts recently did an interview with Wrestling Epicenter. During the interview, Watts opened up about the heat between his father 'Cowboy' Bill Watts and Paul Heyman. Heyman and Bill Watts worked together in WCW:

"Paul E didn’t get along with my dad,” Watts said. “Not at all. But I liked Paul E because he was brilliant. But he was a s--t disturber. He got into trouble because he, lets just say he made up some expenses. And he got caught. My dad was like (to Paul Heyman) ‘you’re just so smart. You’re the dumbest smart guy I’ve ever met!’ My dad was like ‘I don’t dislike him. I just don’t like b------t artists.’ But I love Paul E!" H/T: WrestlingINC

Former WCW and WWE star Erik Watts was in ECW for only two months

Despite Paul Heyman having heat with Erik Watts' father, he signed Watts to ECW in 2000. However, Watts' run with the promotion only ended up lasting about two months. One of the reasons Watts gave for it was the backstage politics in play in ECW:

"Then the political b------t started,” Watts revealed. “Paul was like ‘we’re going to sell s--t out from dusk till dawn with you.’ So, I’m excited for the pay per view. They said they were going to put me with, I think, Dreamer. Six hours or so before the show, they pull me from the card. I’m like ‘what’s up?’ They said ‘Erik, we just don’t know who we want to put you with first. Rhino wants you. Dreamer wants you. Raven wants you. Sandman wants you. They all want you. We just don’t know who we want to put you with.’ I was like ‘don’t kill yourself! You just named 5 guys! That’s a years worth of stuff! Just keep me hot and lets go!’ But, it just kept happening and they kept stepping on me.”

Another reason Erik Watts gave for cutting his ECW run short was the promotion's inability to pay the talent. Watts said he had heard Paul Heyman was getting behind on pay and decided to make a stand.

Watts informed Heyman he wouldn't be coming for the next pay-per-view if the boys hadn't all been paid up by then. Despite Heyman promising Watts that the money was "around the corner," he decided to part ways with ECW.

Edited by Jack Cunningham