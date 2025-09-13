Former WWE star reveals skin cancer diagnosis

A former WWE star has revealed a skin cancer diagnosis recently. The star underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole that was discovered after a biopsy.In a detailed post on X (FKA Twitter), former WWE star Maria Kanellis revealed that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her leg. She mentioned that the cancer was caught early, but it was still serious and needed surgical removal.&quot;PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed; they caught it so early, but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3-inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently keep away bad spirits,&quot; she wrote.Maria has been open about her health struggles in the past, and this is not the first cancer scare she has had recently.Last year, she revealed that she needed to have a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy to remove a mass that doctors found on her adrenal gland in July 2024. She underwent the procedure in October and later shared the test results with her followers, announcing that the tumor was not cancerous and she was cancer-free.Maria had two stints in WWEMaria's path into WWE came via the Divas Search competition in 2004. Even though she didn't win, she was offered a contract by the promotion. She began her main roster stint as a backstage announcer who would often be seen confused.She soon transitioned to a more prominent role on-screen and began appearing in matches. Maria would even team up with John Cena to take on Edge and Lita on an episode of RAW. She received a few title opportunities as well during this time. Her first stint with the global juggernaut ended in 2010.After a four-year tenure with Ring of Honor and stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA, Maria returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 to manage her husband, Mike Kanellis. She had a storyline with her husband in which she revealed that she was pregnant but claimed that Mike wasn't the father of the child. The storyline went nowhere and was eventually dropped.Both Maria and Mike were released from their contracts by WWE in 2020, amid budget cuts.