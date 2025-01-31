  • home icon
Former WWE star's in-ring return announced after 3 years

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 31, 2025 16:15 GMT
A popular star, who departed WWE way back in 2021, has been announced to wrestle her first match in three years at an upcoming show on April 17th this year. Jessica Mckay will be reuniting with her IIconics tag team partner Cassie Lee.

McKay and Lee, who went by the names Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, in the Stamford-based promotion have been away from the ring for a while now. While Jessica McKay last wrestled in April 2022, Cassie Lee's last in-ring outing went down in October 2023.

Apart from their work in the Stamford-based promotion, The IIconics also had a stint in TNA (FKA IMPACT Wrestling) from 2021-2022. Now, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to reunite for Prestige's Wrestling Nothing to Lose event on April 17th this year. McKay even reacted to the news on her X (FKA Twitter) account:

"We’re back baby!!" wrote McKay.

It's yet to be revealed who Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee will face at the event.

Cassie Lee on The IIconics' match against Bella Twins in WWE getting canceled

A few months ago in an interview, Cassie Lee revealed how she and Jessica McKay were once slated to face The Bella Twins in a marquee match at SummerSlam. She added that the clash would have been a dream come true for The IIconics, but things didn't pan out the way they wanted:

"All I know is that we were supposed to go into a story from WrestleMania to SummerSlam. That is all I know. That would have been a dream come true for us, but everything happens for a reason," she said.

It remains to be seen if McKay and Lee's reunion eventually leads to the duo returning to WWE down the line. The women's division in the promotion is only getting stronger and it's safe to assume The IIconics could be a valuable addition.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
हिन्दी