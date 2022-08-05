“You had a crush on my wife” - Road Dogg opens up about last meeting with former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (real name Brian James) has opened up about his last meeting with former WWE wrestler Black Bart (Richard Harris), where the latter accused him of having a crush on his wife.

Brian, as part of the famous Armstrong family, has been around the wrestling business since childhood. The former DX member grew up when American pro wrestling was in its territory days.

Black Bart was at the height of his career when James made his in-ring debut in 1986. While it seems as though the two only briefly crossed paths, the way the former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about Bart made it sound like they had known each other since James was a teenager.

In his latest appearance on The Wrestling Outlaws on SportsKeeda's YouTube channel, the Attitude Era star discussed his recent meeting with Black Bart:

"I just saw him not long ago. I guess it was in Dallas. Yeah, saw Black Bart, and it was great to catch up with him. He was like, 'You remember? You had a crush on my wife.' And I said, 'No I don't remember that!' I'm sorry dude, I was 14. I don't even know, I didn't realize I did that, but apparently I stared at his wife or something," said Road Dogg. [7:20 to 7:48]

If James' memory is true, the incident Bart talked about must have been from 1983-84, two years before the WWE Hall of Famer made his wrestling debut.

Road Dogg called AEW stars his favorite tag team

Road Dogg's claim to fame in the wrestling business was his tag team with AEW's Billy Gunn. The duo were major players during WWE's fabled Attitude Era and won the promotion's tag titles six times. So when a legendary tag team wrestler calls a team his favorite, it holds significant weight.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) took on The Acclaimed in a dumpster match. The sons of Billy Gunn lost the match when they were stuffed inside a dumpster and thrown off the entrance stage.

In light of the match, Brian James tweeted that The Gunn Club (who are jokingly called the A** Boys) is now his favorite tag team:

"The A$$ BOYS are the Katz pajamas! My new favorite team, sorry @BollywoodBoyz @AEW @RealBillyGunn #GUNNCLUBBIZNITCH @youdidntknowpod #OUDK" tweeted Road Dogg

Wednesday night's match was reminicent of an iconic RAW moment in which The New Age Outlaws locked Mick Foley (as Mankind) and Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk under a mask) inside a dumpster and pushed it off the stage.

