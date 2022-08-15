"I'd run through a wall" - Former WWE star says he would do anything for Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently opened up about how much he respects Triple H.

Young competed in the black and gold era of NXT under the 14-time world champion from 2016 to early 2018, where he formed a group known as SAnitY. He parted ways with the sports entertainment giant in April 2020 after being released from his contract due to budget cuts. He had a forgettable run on RAW and SmackDown after his main roster call-up.

During a recent interview with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker, Eric Young commented on Triple H becoming the new WWE Head of Creative. He revealed that things would have been way different for him if The Game had control back then.

“Things would have been way different for me [if Triple H had control at the time]. I would do anything for him [Triple H]. I'd run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body [laughs], whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much,” said Young. [H/T Fightful]

Eric Young reflects on his conversation with Vince McMahon before his WWE release

The former IMPACT World Champion was sparingly used on WWE TV after arriving on the main roster. He was part of the chase for the 24/7 Championship on numerous occasions.

During the same interview, Eric Young recalled expressing his frustrations to Vince McMahon during a meeting before he was released from the company.

“I went to a meeting with Vince [McMahon] to pitch him some ideas and I told him to his face, if you have a three-hour wrestling show and you can't find five minutes for me to do anything, you've failed. You're a failure [to Vince McMahon]. I'd say that again to his face, because that's what it is,” said Young.

After his release, Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he currently leads a faction known as Violent by Design. It remains to be seen whether we will see him in WWE in the near now that Triple H is in charge of creative.

