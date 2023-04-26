Former WWE star says Dusty Rhodes is on his "Mount Rushmore" of wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erik Watts recently lavished praise on the late great Dusty Rhodes, saying the legend is on his "Mount Rushmore" of wrestling.

It's safe to say that The American Dream is one of the most influential babyfaces in wrestling history. At a time when larger-than-life characters were the biggest draws in the business, Dusty emerged as a performer fans could relate to. He was billed as "the son of a plumber" and became a voice of the working class in wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Erik Watts revealed that Dusty Rhodes was very special to him as he was close to his father, Bill Watts.

The WWE veteran added that the former NWA World Champion is one of the greatest of all time to step inside the squared circle. Furthermore, Watts mentioned that even though he's never given much thought to his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, he believes Dusty Rhodes would be a part of it.

"Dream [Dusty Rhodes] to me very special; he's one of the greatest of all times. I have never really thought about what my Mount Rushmore would be, but he could easily be one on that Rushmore brother. I mean, he could," said Erik Watts. [29:52 - 30:08]

WWE veteran Dusty Rhodes always knew his son Cody Rhodes was a star

Cody Rhodes' meteoric rise has seen him forge a connection with fans by talking about his desire to fulfill his father Dusty Rhodes' dream of winning the WWE Title.

In a recent interview, AEW star Shawn Spears revealed The American Dream always knew his son was destined to become a major star.

“I remember. We were in OVW and we were a tag team. And Dusty, his dad, came down, and he was all ‘Hey baby, we’re going to put you guys together. Young, good-looking guys. You got a little bit of experience.’ It was a really smart idea, but Dusty said ‘Nice babyface tag team, we’ll give you a bit of a run. But I need you to know Cody is destined to be a star.’ He told me that way back when, I don’t think Cody was in a year. But he [Dusty] knew it,” said Shawn Spears.

Cody Rhodes fell short of winning the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he remains one of WWE's biggest babyfaces and is set to clash against Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023.

