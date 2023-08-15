Former WWE star says he should induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) recently said that he should be the one to induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame.

Cardona is well-known for his work in WWE, where he performed under the name Zack Ryder. During his run with the company in the 2010s, Ryder was one of the most organically over superstars in the company. In 2012, he was involved in a storyline with John Cena. By the end of the storyline, Ryder's push had stopped, and he was no longer getting any screen time.

He described his frustrations during an interview after his release in 2020.

Recently, a question was posed on Twitter about who should be the one to induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame. Cardona quoted the tweet and said, "Me."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona is open to a return to the company

Matt Cardona recently talked about his return to WWE. Cardona recently attended an episode of Monday Night RAW as his wife, Chelsea Green, secured the women's tag team titles alongside Sonya Deville.

Recently, during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Cardona was asked about him potentially returning to the company. He said that he would be open to the idea if the conditions were right.

"So I was watching and I was super proud of her winning the titles but yeah, can I curse here? F*ck, I wanna walk out in a sold-out arena. It’s great, I’m The Indie God. My dream wasn’t to be a big fish in a small pond, my dream wasn’t to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar. So of course, listen, my phone’s working. If there’s a 203 number calling, I’ll pick up and we’ll have a conversation but Sam [Roberts], we talked about the three Cs… We’ll see what happens. To quote the great Justin Bieber, never say never." [H/T POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if the company and Triple H consider bringing back Cardona in the near future.

