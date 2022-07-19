"Not a nice man" - Former WWE Superstar blasts John Laurinaitis

Rory McAllister did not enjoy interacting with John Laurinaitis during his time in WWE.

McAllister performed on the main roster as one-half of The Highlanders between July 2006 and August 2008. During that time, Laurinaitis frequently communicated with superstars in his role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

Speaking on “Jofo in the Ring,” the former WWE star claimed Laurinaitis only looked out for himself.

“Johnny is ultimately a very self-serving guy,” McAllister said. “A lot of people are [self-serving] in the business. He just became very self-serving. He’s the kinda one who will talk s**t behind your back and babyface you. Take it away from the business side, just not a nice man. Not the kind of guy you’d let look after your kids.” [0:55-1:20]

Laurinaitis is currently on a leave of absence from WWE following allegations of misconduct. According to a recent “Fightful Select” report, sources believe that the long-time executive is likely “done” in the company.

Rory McAllister shares his thoughts on John Laurinaitis’ replacement

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows



Happy Birthday Bruce!! There wouldn't be an Ad Free Shows without Bruce Prichard. He started this crazy ride that we continue to enjoy 5+ years later.Happy Birthday Bruce!! There wouldn't be an Ad Free Shows without Bruce Prichard. He started this crazy ride that we continue to enjoy 5+ years later.Happy Birthday Bruce!! 🎉 https://t.co/0VhfiAF7Ym

Bruce Prichard became WWE’s interim Head of Talent Relations after news about John Laurinaitis broke. Prichard has worked for WWE in various roles over the last 35 years, including Executive Director.

While Rory McAllister had negative experiences with Laurinaitis, he only had good things to say about his replacement.

“Bruce is a nice guy,” McAllister continued. “I didn’t have any bad interactions with him. I know he spoke about us on his podcast a few times. He was very nice and respectful about it. But yeah, just leave him there, get Johnny the f**k out.” [1:51-2:04]

What are your thoughts on Laurinaitis’ administrative leave? Let us know in the comments.

Please credit “Jofo in the Ring” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far