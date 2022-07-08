Reported update on John Laurinaitis' future with WWE

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, WWE sources expect John Laurinaitis might be done with WWE.

Last month, WWE Board of Directors began investigating Vince McMahon for a secret settlement he allegedly reached with a former employee to cover up an alleged affair. John Laurinaitis was also named in the allegations for his own misconduct.

This led McMahon to step back from his position as the CEO and Chairman of the company, as Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim CEO and Chairwoman for the duration of the investigation. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis' future looks bleak with the company, as company sources believe that he is "done", though he would be taken care of in the event of his exit.

Everyone that Fightful spoke with continued to believe that John Laurinaitis was "done" in the company, but believes he has a "golden parachute" deal with WWE that will likely take care of him. Female talent had contacted Fightful last year upon his promotion back into talent relations expressing their frustration. One higher up told Fightful "Johnny Ace's ninth life is about to be lost." [H/T - Fightful Selcet]

It will be interesting to see whether Laurinaitis will be removed from the company. Moving forward, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates.

Bruce Pichard replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations in WWE

Last month, the company appointed a special committee to investigate the alleged allegations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. As a result, both have stepped back from their positions in the company. While McMahon still works as the head of creative, Laurinaitis took a leave of absence.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Laurinaitis took administrative leave and Bruce Prichard was appointed as the interim Head of Talent relations going forward. The report also stated that the change was made internally.

"Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Laurinaitis is currently on leave, but his future with the company is unknown.

